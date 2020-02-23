Ira Khan shares her childhood photos with Aamir Khan from their Christmas celebrations

Aamir Khan’s Ira Khan is a social media enthusiast. The young woman, who recently directed her first play, often likes to share memories from her childhood. Ira Khan, on Saturday, took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photos from Christmas celebrations.

Aamir Khan is seen in a candid moment with his daughter. Sporting long hair and moustache, this seems from the time when he was shooting Mangal Pandey that released in 2005. Sharing a click with dad Aamir, she captioned the photos, “Santa's helper I even have the ears for it!” In the photo, Aamir’s wife Kiran Rao, dressed in a red outfit, sat in the background.

Ira Khan is Aamir’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. The actor has a son with her, Junaid. Ira made her directorial debut last year with a play called 'Euripides' Medea'.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, on the work front, is busy with the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha starring opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. It is scheduled for Christmas 2020 release.

