Athiya Shetty’s sartorial choices makes her one of the most fashionable actress from the young guns

Actress Athiya Shetty who received positive reviews for her role in Motichoor Chaknachoor that released last year is a talent to look up in the fashion arena. The girl definitely makes heads turn whenever she dolls up. Athiya surely knows how to dole out serious fashion goals amongst the younger actresses.
swipe for a surprise ????????????
A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Feb 2, 2020 at 8:19pm PST
find me with the wildflowers ????
A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:20pm PST
fashionably late xx. . styling: @saanchigilani hmu: @arizahnnaqvi photography: @divrikhyephoto
A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Feb 23, 2020 at 11:18pm PST
???????????????????????? @mrunaliniraodesign for @lakmefashionwk
A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Feb 16, 2020 at 7:03am PST
And as she continues to dole out fashion goals for her fans on social media, Athiya is totally being the fashion marvel Gen-Z would rejoice to look up to.
