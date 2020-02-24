Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards demand apology from Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma for forging an award

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has got into trouble after allegedly lying about getting a Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for being the most ‘fashionable contestant’ on the show. On Sunday, the organizers of the festival issued an official statement on their Instagram handle, slamming the actress for spreading fake news.

The organizers termed Mahira’s act as immoral and distasteful attempt to gain publicity’. The statement states that though she was present at the event, no such award was given. The statement was issued after Mahira took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the award and claimed that she won it.

DPIFF OFFICIAL STATEMENT Our offical statement on @officialmahirasharma for forging the prestigious certificate of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 ` #fraud #cheating #mahirasharma #biggboss #biggboss13 #dpiff #dpiff2020 #fraudactivity #viralbhayani #manavmanglani @amar_ujala @abpnewstv @pinkvilla @rvcjinsta @spotboye_in @laughingcolours @dailyhuntapp @dainikbhaskar_

The statement said that the certificate was forged. Calling Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival “one of the most prestigious” awards functions, the statement said, “One of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Ms Mahira Sharma, who was an attendee of this event, posted an Instagram story on 20th February 2020 at around 11:30 pm showcasing that she has received a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being ‘The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’. From then on, this story has been copied and reposted by the fan pages on Instagram along with multiple media houses who have posted this as news on their websites.”

The statement further read, “This immoral and distasteful attempt by Mahira Sharma to gain publicity and personal benefits by counterfeiting a very reputed award and showcasing her name on to a falsified category has created irreversible damage to the brand’s image and reputation.”

The organizers have sent Mahira a notice asking to take down all the misleading PR activities done by her and her team. A written apology has also been demanded by the organizers which she has to submit within 48 hours, failing which they will initiate legal proceedings against her.

