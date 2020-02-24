Deepika Padukone says working with Ranveer Singh in ’83 was a refreshing change

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen on-screen playing a couple for the first time after their marriage. Padukone will be seen playing the role of Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, which will be essayed by Ranveer Singh in the film ’83.
Talking to a tabloid about sharing the screen with husband Ranveer Singh after films like Ramleela, and Bajorao Mastani, the actress said that it was a refreshing change considering the kind of films they have been part of together. She said that with '83, it was a completely different setting, characters and costumes, and dialogues. She said that the two were surprised to share the frame in a film that was so different from their past outings. The Chhapaak actress further said that they are looking forward to working with each other in contemporary films.
Deepika Padukone will next be producing the ambitious Mahabharat which will be told from Draupadi's point of view.
