Surbhi Chandna posts a few wholesome candid pictures with Sanjivani co-star, Gaurav Chopra!

Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra’s chemistry on Sanjivani has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The duo happens to share a great bond off-screen as well and Surbhi respects his work a lot which shows in their behind-the-scenes videos. From cooking pakodas together o goofing around, Surbhi and Gaurav are currently the fans’ favourites!

Surbhi took to her Instagram to share a few candid pictures with Gaurav Chopra and we’re not getting over these two anytime soon! Surbhi was dressed in a white mid-riff cut kurta and blue denim, while Gaurav was in formals and they looked absolutely adorable as they posed for a few candids. Surbhi posted the pictures with the caption, “This Calm Sweet Soul is a delight to work with.. So much suave .. so much learning & lessons Thankyou GC for the joyride everyday ???? #sanjivani #drishani #nvsingh #swipeleft These candid have my heart ♥️”

Take a look at these pictures.

With Sanjivani ending soon, we’re sure hoping to see them again in the new season!

