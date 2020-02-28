Sara Ali Khan says Alia Bhatt’s iconic dialogue from Gully Boy with different emotions and Nails it!

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented new-age actresses and her work has impressed the audience since her debut in Kedarnath. She has always serenaded us with her poise and class, however, in the behind-the-scenes pictures and videos, she is usually seen goofing around. This particular trait of her is just another reason why we’re all head over heels in love with Sara Ali Khan.

At a recent award function, Sara Ali Khan was asked to say Alia Bhatt’s iconic ‘Gulu Gulu’ dialogue from Gully Boy in three different emotions. Being the sport that she is, Sara Ali Khan nailed the challenge and rushed to the show post that, take a look at the video and we bet you will watch it on loop!

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped her shoot for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and he posted a couple of pictures where the duo was seen sharing an intense eye-lock. Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1.

