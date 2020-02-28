Shehnaaz Gill posts a fiery picture with Sidharth Shukla and Breaks the internet!

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla had an on and off relationship when they were on Bigg Boss 13. The duo was seen sharing a few intimate moments on the show as well as some intense arguments and verbal spats. Shehnaaz and Sidharth seem to have sorted their differences out as Sidharth even visited her new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to wish her good luck for it.

In yesterday’s promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she was seen losing her cool at a contestant for gifting her a teddy bear with SidNaaz written on it and said that she is done with the drama. While she is on the lookout for a potential groom on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, it looks like she is still not over Sidharth Shukla and has contradicted her own statement. Posting a picture with him with the caption, “#Sidnaaz????????????”, Shehnaaz has surely turned a lot of heads. However,

Take a look at the picture that she shared.

#Sidnaaz ????????????

#Sidnaaz ????????????

We’re not quite sure where this leaves SidNaaz. What do you think of their hot and cold relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

