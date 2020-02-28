Harshad Chopda talks in detail about receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, says his father was more excited!

Harshad Chopda is the ultimate heartthrob of Indian television and has been making us fall in love with him every time he does a new role. From being Ali Baig on Left Right Left to his last stint as Aditya Hooda in Bepannaah, he has redefined versatility and has expressed various emotions with extreme ease. He surely knows how to win hearts every single time he steps out and after being MIA on social media for close to two months, he posted a picture in an ethnic avatar as he headed for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020, making our jaws drop down to the ground. He was awarded as the Most Favourite Television Actor of the year and his fans went crazy for all the right reasons!

Bollywood Hungama got in an exclusive chat with the handsome hunk and he spoke in detail about his recent win and his future projects. Speaking about his win he says, “I got the call two days before the event and I was panicking because I had no idea what to wear and I needed a haircut! Then they asked me if I wanted to bring anyone along with me, so I crosschecked if I could get my family and then I asked them. After I asked my dad and then the excitement started! He was more excited about this than me. I was kind of thinking of wearing another suit but then he stopped me and told me to wear something better than the suit. So, my father, sister, and I went shopping for the outfit and it was his choice!”

He further elaborated at how this was the first time that he had attended an awards show event with his family. He said, “This was the first time that we had gone out to an awards function, I mean we do go out but they’ve never come to see me shoot. Whatever my father has seen, he does it on his phone or television or newspaper. He has never seen me perform on the stage or interact with people. He was more excited than I was; I generally send a message whenever there’s a chance that I’d get an award. Usually, he will read it and let it go, but this time he replied saying ‘Proud father’. I think he understands the depth of this more than I do.”

“I felt really happy because it’s been a while since I did something so I cannot go to an award show expecting that I’m going to win something. I don’t have a show on-air right now and when I win an award I’m actually quite surprised because it’s been 15 months since my show (Bepannaah) ended. And the only thing I could think of was that we all try and we’re all here to do something, but sometimes we just don’t get that platform. Anybody who gets the kind of work that motivates and brings out the best in them, then all of us are going to do an amazing job. This award was for every actor because we’re all working really hard.”

We can’t say anything other than the fact that he truly deserved this award!

