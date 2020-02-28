Kartik Aaryan spends cold Rajasthan mornings with soccer session amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shooting

Kartik Aaryan is stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor kick-started the Jaipur schedule of the film this past weekend. Sharing a video on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan spent the chilly morning of Rajasthan by playing soccer. He captioned the clip, "Beating Rajasthani cold… With some morning football sesh…"

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team headed to Jaipur for 10 days before they move to Lucknow to shoot at a palace. Anees Bazmee and the team looked for various palaces before locking down the Lucknow one. They plan to wrap up the second schedule by mid-April before shooting some portions in Mumbai later.

The upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, the film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to release on July 31st, 2020.

View this post on Instagram

Beating Rajasthani Cold ???? With some Morning football sesh ????⚽️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Feb 24, 2020 at 8:15pm PST

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav joins Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results