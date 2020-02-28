Video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill practicing for upcoming award shows goes viral

It's been days since the reality show Bigg Boss 13 concluded, but fans still cannot get over Sidnaaz. SidNaaz was the term coined by fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill whose chemistry on the show had their fans rooting for them.
Now, post the show, the two will reunite for performance for an award show. A rehearsal video of the two practicing for the show has surfaced on the internet and fans are widely sharing it on social media.
#SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill's latest dance rehearsal video! Most probably it's for an awards show. Take a look :#SidNaaz #HangoverOfSid pic.twitter.com/PDURMgQPcg
— Sarah ???? (@SamayraKabir) February 25, 2020
