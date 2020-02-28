Video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill practicing for upcoming award shows goes viral

It's been days since the reality show Bigg Boss 13 concluded, but fans still cannot get over Sidnaaz. SidNaaz was the term coined by fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill whose chemistry on the show had their fans rooting for them.

Now, post the show, the two will reunite for performance for an award show. A rehearsal video of the two practicing for the show has surfaced on the internet and fans are widely sharing it on social media.

#SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill's latest dance rehearsal video! Most probably it's for an awards show. Take a look :#SidNaaz #HangoverOfSid pic.twitter.com/PDURMgQPcg

— Sarah ???? (@SamayraKabir) February 25, 2020

Speaking about his connection with Shehnaaz, Sidharth said during a media interaction after winning the trophy, "I don't know if it will sound right, but I am great with kids and Shehnaaz is like a kid, she is very kid-like. The kind of moods that you all have seen me in, my best few moments in the house have been thanks to Shehnaaz. The ups and downs with Shehnaaz have eased me out. A lot of conversations that happen inside the house are somethings that I am not very used to or I usually like to be a part of. Staying with her (Shehnaaz) just eased me out because I have somebody to speak to and I could speak just about anything and nothing. So that was fun. My journey the way it has gone, I have been able to be in it, it had a lot to do because of my friendship with Shehnaaz."

