Throwback: Sanjay Kapoor shares an old picture of himself with little Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor

On Tuesday, Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram to share an old picture of himself cutting a cake with little Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor is also seen in the picture.

Shanaya Kapoor is Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters. While Janhvi Kapoor has now turned actress after making her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, Sahanaya recently assisted in the film Gunjan Saxena in which Janhvi Kapoor plays the title role.

Sanjay Kapoor also shared another old picture in which he is seen sharing the frame with Karan Johar. Sharing the picture in his Instagram story, he wrote, "Tabasco with @karanjohar"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Kapoor who was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor in which he played the role of Sonam Kapoor’s character’s father. He recently appeared in the anthology Zindagi In Short, which addressed marital rape.

