The Kapil Sharma Show: Taapsee Pannu confesses that she is a Hrithik Roshan fan; says will wait and conspire to work with him

Actress Taapsee Pannu who is gearing up for the release of Thappad recently confessed that she is a fan of actor Hrithik Roshan. She said that she will wait to get to work with the Bollywood actor.
While on The Kapil Sharma Show, Taapsee confessed to being a Hrithik Roshan fan. “I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia's (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I'll take my chance then," Taapsee said.
The actress was joined by her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on the popular comedy chat show.
Meanwhile, Thappad which is slated to release on February 28 is the story of a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her.
