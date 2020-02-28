The Kapil Sharma Show: Taapsee Pannu confesses that she is a Hrithik Roshan fan; says will wait and conspire to work with him

Actress Taapsee Pannu who is gearing up for the release of Thappad recently confessed that she is a fan of actor Hrithik Roshan. She said that she will wait to get to work with the Bollywood actor.

While on The Kapil Sharma Show, Taapsee confessed to being a Hrithik Roshan fan. “I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia's (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I'll take my chance then," Taapsee said.

Talking further about her idols, Taapsee said, “I really admire our country's sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation.”

The actress was joined by her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on the popular comedy chat show.

Meanwhile, Thappad which is slated to release on February 28 is the story of a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha react to the CBFC clearing Thappad with no cuts

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results