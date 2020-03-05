Mumbai Police Twitter handle uses Sooryavanshi dialogue to warn motorists

Mumbai Police Twitter handle is at once again. The official twitter handle of the city police is often appreciated for spreading awareness on safety and throwing caution using memes made on films and pop culture trends. Today, hours after the release of the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, the Mumbai Police official Twitter handle posted a screenshot from the trailer.
They posted the screenshot where actor Abhimanyu Singh is mouthing the dialogue- Abhi Unka Waqt Aaya Nai Hai" The police said that it is the reaction of Motor Vehicles Act every time parents let minors drive.
