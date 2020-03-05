My reaction was simply self-defense, say Yami Gautam after getting accused of disrespecting Assamese Gamosa

During the weekend, actress Yami Gautam was spotted at the Guwahati airport where a fan tried to put the traditional Assamese gamosa around her neck to welcome her to the city. However, the actress who was surrounded by the paparazzi was caught unaware and pushed his hand away.

The videos of the incident went viral on the internet with several people accusing the actress of disrespecting the Assamese traditional scarf and therefore hurting the sentiments of the people.

Soon after Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to issue a clarification regarding the incident. The actress said that her reaction was self-defense as she was not comfortable with anyone getting too close to her.

"My reaction was simply self-defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner," she wrote responding to a tweet by an Assamese media outlet.

In another tweet, Yami said that it is her third visit to the state and expressed her love towards the culture. "This is my third visit to Assam. I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect," she wrote.

Later, Yami shared a picture of herself where she is seen wearing the ‘gamosa’ and ‘Japi’ while flagging off Great Guwahati Marathon -2020.

