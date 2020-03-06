Urvashi Rautela shares another sizzling hot picture in a Bikini as she relaxes in the Maldives

After raising the mercury levels in Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela is set to kill with her looks as she shares pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. The actress has always made a point to put her best foot forward when it comes to stepping out in public and her away time is no different.

She took to her Instagram to share another bikini-clad picture as she lies down on a parapet by the pool. Posting the picture with the caption, “he like the view from here ???? another day another slay ????????????”, she has definitely managed to raise the temperature with this picture.

Take a look at it.

How did you like Urvashi Rautela’s bikini-clad look? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela flaunts her enviable curves in a two piece BIKINI; see pic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results