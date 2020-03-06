Hrithik Roshan attempts an insane bike stunt in Mountain Dew’s new ad directed by Siddharth Anand

As a brand that has always maintained that the difference between ‘ordinary’ & ‘extraordinary’ is the decision to move beyond fears & self-doubt; Mountain Dew is once again set to inspire the youth of India to overcome their fears through its Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai campaign this year. Bollywood superstar and Mountain Dew brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan features in the new TVC being launched today. It showcases that in the face of challenges, only by moving beyond one’s fears can we truly achieve what we are capable of.

Shot by acclaimed director Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film captures the dilemma & determination of Hrithik Roshan as he gets set to perform grand and larger than life stunt. The thrilling film opens with the action hero on the set of a shoot. Expected to perform a daredevil motorcycle stunt, fear is visible on the actor’s face as he evaluates the choice in front of him. A resolute look crosses his face as he takes a sip of Mountain Dew and takes the challenge head-on. The film is a reiteration of Mountain Dew’s belief that in the face of any challenge there are 2 choices; either succumb to fear & turn back or overcome the fear & move ahead – it is this choice that set’s the real heroes apart from the rest.

Speaking about his experience shooting the TVC, Hrithik Roshan said, “A true hero is one who can push his own boundaries and eventually overcome fear. Movie actors are thought to be fearless and invincible. But there have been times when hearing about a stunt or an action sequence has left me questioning whether I will be able to pull it off. I have learned that while everyone faces fear in some form or the other, facing it head-on is the best way to tackle it and salute everyone who is growing through this challenge and trying to overcome it. I strongly believe in Mountain Dew’s philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and I am thrilled to be reunited with Siddharth Anand to bring this philosophy alive on screen.”

Naseeb Puri, Director, Mountain Dew & Energy, PepsiCo India says, “With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. In 2020, the brand acknowledges that every individual is plagued with the feeling of fear, but real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and emerge as winners. We are confident consumers across the country will relate with Hrithik Roshan in the film and that the belief of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ will resonate strongly with them.”

Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “This year’s creative execution on Mountain Dew is a creative coup of sorts as we managed to bring together the creative talent behind the mega Bollywood blockbuster WAR together for the Dew film. Sid Anand and Hrithik Roshan team up again to continue the action spectacle but this time for brand Mountain Dew. Mountain Dew is the courage partner in moments of fear. The philosophy of “Daar se daaroge toh kuch bardha kaise karogeh” is the core of the narrative of this creative. The story of an action hero shooting an action sequence on a film set overcoming his fears to win is a powerful message; one we are sure will both be enjoyable and find empathy with our viewers.”

