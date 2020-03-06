First Look: Manisha Koirala plays Parsi mother in Maska

Get ready for some maska in your lives along with the legendary actress, Manisha Koirala in a never-seen-before role in her upcoming Netflix Original Film, Maska. The superstar will be seen essaying the role of an archetypal Parsi mother, Diana. Starring Prit Kamani, Shirley Setia and Nikita Dutta, the film is a coming-of-age story that will take you through a journey to understand the difference between dreams and delusions.

Just like any mother, Diana is extremely protective of her son, Rumi and wants him to carry forth the family legacy, which is seeped in nostalgia. While she is emotionally strong, she has also faced several hardships and is extremely passionate about family and culture.

Talking about donning a unique look/typical Parsi look, Manisha Koirala said, “I am playing an eccentric Parsi woman whose son has gone off-track. I am trying to preserve the roots and heritage of the Parsi culture. My character wants to preserve her Irani Cafe and restaurants as she wants to carry on her husband's legacy.”

Explore the endearing Parsi heritage of Mumbai, its delicious cuisine, and its even lovelier people in this slice-of-life film that is set to release exclusively on Netflix this March.

