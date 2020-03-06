Amitabh Bachchan addresses Abhishek Bachchan as his friend for This reason!

Amitabh Bachchan has always been fond of his kids and has never failed to show them some love on his social media account. He makes sure to post a collage of their pictures every now and then with the best captions that steal our hearts! Be it regarding their achievements or just out of plain fatherly love, he makes sure to appreciate the little things in life.

Taking to his Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of pictures where he was papped with Abhishek Bachchan. The caption is surely going to win your heart! It reads, “When the Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes, he becomes your Friend ..!! How ya doin’ buddy ! Joi Bangla .. Joi ‘Bob Biswas ‘????????????????”

Take a look at the picture that he shared.

बड़े मियाँ तो बड़े मियाँ , छोटे मियाँ सुभान अल्लाह ! When the Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes, he becomes your Friend ..!! How ya doin’ buddy ! Joi Bangla .. Joi ‘Bob Biswas ‘????????????????

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for Brahmastra while Abhishek gears up for Bob Biswas and The Big Bull.

