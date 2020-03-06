The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol reveals how she dodged the paparazzi on her wedding day

Kajol, whose short film Devi has recently hit the internet and is being praised from all corners, was on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for a Women's Day special episode, and opened up on various things including her liking for knitting.
“I love knitting stuff for my family, especially the crochet knit. I had made blankets and T-shirts for my children Nysa and Yug in their childhood. I have also made two T-shirts for Ajay and a long jacket for my sister (Tanisha) as well,” she said. That's sweet!
Devi, also starring Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and Shivani Raghuvanshi, revolves around nine women, all coming from different walks of life but going through similar challenges.
