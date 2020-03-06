Ganni’s Spring Collection

Over the next few weeks, all your favorite collections from last season’s fashion month will finally be available to shop. And if you were paying attention to our coverage from the spring ‘20 season, you probably already know which of those collections we’ve been saving up our money for: Ganni.

As of this morning, drops one and two from the cult-favorite Scandinavian brand’s spring ‘20 collection are officially available to shop both online and in its newly opened stores in L.A. and New York (the international shops, too!).

This collection, in particular, was a special one for the brand as it marked the 10th anniversary of its existence. “This collection feels personal,” Ditte Reffstrup, one half of the duo behind Ganni said in a press release following the spring ‘20 show in Copenhagen last September. “It means so much to see how women all over the world connect to what we do. I don’t think we ever really dared to believe it would come this far.”

It also marks five years since the brand really took off following its spring ‘15 show, which, not so coincidentally, took place on the same Copenhagen tennis court as the spring ‘20 show. Since that show, Ganni has expanded globally, amassed 717k followers on Instagram, and grown a massive fan-base of #GanniGirls located around the world. Its pieces are sold in the industry’s top retailers, from Net-A-Porter to Bergdorf Goodman, with more and more pieces being bought and sold each day.

With everything that’s happening for the brand, Reffstrup has been thinking about the core of the brand and why she started Ganni in the first place. “In the studio, they’ve been joking that this [collection] was my therapy collection,” she says. Her takeaway? “What we do is all about making women feel like they are capable of anything. Ganni is a state of mind more than anything, it’s about making women feel comfortable in their own skin.”

And now, after months of waiting, we can finally get our hands on Reffstrup’s most personal collection yet. Ahead, shop our favorite pieces from the collection.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Ganni Silk Stretch Satin Dress, $, available at Ganni

Ganni Grain Leather Short Jacket, $, available at Ganni

Ganni Printed Cotton Poplin Mini Dress, $, available at Ganni

Ganni Heeled Bow Sandals, $, available at Ganni

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results