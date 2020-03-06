Shopping Under $100

There comes a time when our budgeting resolve prevails. A time when after paying off our monthly expenses, we're left with a little something extra in our checking accounts — which begs the question: to save or to shop? If you don't plan on squirreling away your extra March nut, then join us in burrowing down a shopping rabbit hole into the $100-and-under items worthy of a splurge ahead.

These available-for-a-Ben-Franklin picks have been vetted and approved as treat-yourself material by R29's most serious product enthusiasts (aka the Shopping team). Covering beauty to fashion and lifestyle categories, you'll find appearances from hyped Glossier goods, an unexpected pair of Levi's, actually tasty immune-support gummies, cute sustainable storage swaps, and the like. Scroll forth for the best bang-for-your-buck buys our editors are adding to cart this month.

Missoma Gold Mini Tidal Hoops

"I'm a sucker for gold jewelry, especially anything of the chunky-twisty variety. And even though Missoma is very much one of those 'of-the-moment' brands, its pieces straddle the line between trendy and timeless in a way that I love — these gold twisted minis are the perfect example of that, with a textural appeal that takes regular hoops from staples to statement-makers." – Amanda Randone, Fashion Market Writer

Missoma Gold Mini Tidal Hoops, $, available at Missoma

Malin + Goetz Revitalizing Eye Cream

"I've been using this eye cream for about three years. It's one of the few beauty products that I consistently buy with my own hard-earned cash (yes we get a lot of freebies on the Shopping team but sadly this is not one of them!). It's not too thick, feels amazing on my sensitive, dry skin, doesn't leave any sort of residue, and I do notice it helps me with my deep under-eye circles. I'm bringing this product up because Malin + Goetz is now offering an amazing Advanced Care value set for $111 which I am likely investing in, but since I have yet to try the moisturizer, I'm here to sing the praises of my hero eye cream." – Marissa Rosenblum, Senior Shopping Director

Malin + Goetz Revitalizing Eye Cream, $, available at Malin + Goetz

Emergen-C Immune Support Gummies



"Let me preface this by saying that I didn’t start taking these for any Coronavirus-related reasons! (Wash your hands and sneeze into your elbows, people.) As much as I try to eat a healthy diet, sometimes I want an extra boost of vitamin C to help me fight office and/or subway-pole germs. These new Emergen-C gummies are SO tasty — unlike the powders, which no offense, why aren’t any of them good? — and provide 500mg of immune system-supporting vitamin C. I keep them at my desk so I remember to take them and, at just $10 per bottle, it’s an easy affordable-healthy habit to get behind." – Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

Emergen-C Gummies, 500 mg Vitamin C/Serving, $, available at Walmart

Which Way We Want Blue Tie-Dye Slip Skirt

"I love tie-dye — but, as much as I'd like to DIY it, some styles are beyond my expertise (aka t-shirts) to replicate the throwback trend on. Enter: this crepey midi skirt that I was beyond thrilled to stumble upon for under $100 on Need Supply. I've got big plans to pair it with everything from spring's transitional sock-and-sandal looks to summer's open-toed-clog or canvas-sneaker situations, and then back to combat boots in the fall." – Liz Buxton, Market Editor

Which We Want Marina Slip Skirt in Blue Tie Dye, $, available at Need Supply Co

Cariuma OCA High White Canvas Sneaker

"I am definitely obsessed with this sustainable sneaker company founded by two Brazilian industry execs just over a year ago. Cariuma's designs never go out of style, they using carbon-free shipping methods, and they work exclusively with ethical factories and clean tanneries. Plus, I can't find anything in my spring outfit lineup that doesn't look good with these high-tops." – Amanda Randone, Fashion Market Writer

Cariuma White Canvas, $, available at Cariuma

HAY Bottoms Up Vase

"I would've been first in line to scoff at dropping close to $100 on a VASE for FLOWERS (why not just use a damn mason jar?!) But, life changes you. And, in this case, it changed me into someone willing to spend $85 on this vision of blue-tinted glass molded into a reversible shape that is destined to cradle my droopy bodega tulips in tragic beauty FOREVER…*deep breathing* Plus, if you aren't into fresh blossoms, you can always use this piece of art to store everything from table fruit to bedside condoms or bathroom cotton balls." – Liz Buxton, Market Editor

Hay Bottoms Up Vase, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Levi's Baloon Leg Jeans

"My boss sent me a link to these Levi's with a message reading, 'I love these jeans but think they might look terrible on me. Would you ever?' I would, I did, and here's the 411 on the fit: very high-rise with extra breathing room in the band, snug on the bum, a puffy-sleeve-type taper on the legs, and a short (above-ankle-bone) crop on the hem. For reference, I also own a pair of the brand's iconic Wedgies and found this style to be MUCH more comfortable (and flattering) in the crotch area." – Liz Buxton, Market Editor

Levi's Balloon Leg Jeans, $, available at Shopbop

Supergoop! Glowscreen



"Supergoop!'s latest coveted drop, Glowscreen, is an SPF 40 chemical formula (side note: I only wear mineral, so that’s another indication of how much I love it) that is disguised as a shimmery peach-tinted lotion. In look and feel, it reminds me of my all-time favorite drugstore beauty good, L’Oréal's Glotion (which people slept on big time, IMO) — except, Glowscreen shields your skin from UV rays. At a recent event, Supergoop founder Holly Thaggard likened it to a 'candlelit glow' in a bottle. Summer may be months away, but I’m already counting down to when I can wear this on my 'no-makeup' days." – Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40, $, available at Sephora

Stasher Bags



"I’m all for a good sustainability swap. But, ever since weaning myself off plastic bags, I haven’t quite figured out the easiest way to bring my chopped carrots, sandwiches, and (home-made) cookies to the office — until Stasher. These reusable silicone bags are easy to clean, durable, and completely plastic-free. Although $12 per one sandwich-size bag feels steep when you can get an entire 100-count of Ziplocs for $4, it's ultimately money well spent in keeping single-use bags out of landfills. Plus, as an added bonus, you can apparently cook sous vide with these things! I haven’t tried that yet, but stay tuned." – Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag, Sandwich Storage Size,, $, available at Amazon

Cos Lightweight Shopper

"Just look at this dumpling bag. She's light and airy and perfectly simple in every way. Made from 100% recycled polyamide, this little croissant-shaped shopper is good to go on trips to the bodega, meetings, and dinner parties." – Marissa Rosenblum, Senior Shopping Director

COS Lightweight Shopper, $, available at COS

