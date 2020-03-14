Shahid Kapoor announces suspension of shoot of Jersey amidst coronavirus outbreak 

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has been increasing in the country of late. Keeping in mind the precautionary measures, several filmmakers in India have been cancelling the shoot and postponing the release of their films.

Now, actor Shahid Kapoor who has been shooting for his upcoming film Jersey took to social media to announce the suspension of the shoot of their film. He said they are suspending shoot so that the members of the film can be in the safety of their homes. "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe," he wrote.

Jersey is the remake of the Telugu film with the same starring Nani. Jersey remake will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

