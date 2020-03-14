Katrina Kaif showers love on Rohit Shetty on his birthday amid rumours of rift between the two

Katrina Kaif who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi took to her Instagram story to share a warm birthday wish to the latter. She shared a picture of Rohit Shetty walking in style away from a helicopter probably clicked on the sets of Sooryavanshi.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday every wishing u the bestest year and reaching even greater heights…all the love to u"

Recently, Rohit Shetty made headlines for his comment on Katrina Kaif. The director in an interview revealed that he had told Katrina Kaif that nobody will notice her in the scene where she walks along with male actors Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. He said this after Katrina Kaif requested a retake of the scene as she had blinked her eye in the shot.

However, this did not go down well with fans of the actresses who lashed out at the director for his comment. Katrina had even taken to Instagram to clarify on the same saying that his comment was misunderstood.

Also Read: BREAKING: Sooryavanshi officially POSTPONED; Akshay Kumar says film will release when the time is right

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results