Twinkle Khanna shares a moment of leisure with daughter Nitara and it is pure love

The fact that Twinkle Khanna is a bookworm, is no secret to us. She reads as much as she writes, and vice versa. The good thing is, Twinkle has passed her genes to little Nitara, who is just as fond of reading! She took to Instagram to share a beautiful mother-daughter moment wherein the two are seen lying on bed and are engrossed in their respective books.

"There is nothing better than lying down next to each other, engrossed in our own book, but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming #MeAndMine #bookwormbaby #loveinthetimeofcorona," she wrote, sharing the photo.

Looks like the little one's school is shut, and there's ample of family time to enjoy. Nothing better than lazing around with your favourite book, isn't it?

Twinkle has definitely taken the difficult time in a good spirit. A few days ago, we also came across a video of hers where she hilariously shows us what to do after we run out of masks. Watch below!

