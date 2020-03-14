Saif Ali Khan spells the art of reinvention on his latest magazine cover

Actor Saif Ali Khan is riding high on the success of his latest films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. And it’s not just his spectacular performances on the big screen, but his elegant charm off-screen that makes many hearts skip a beat. Off-late too Saif has been acing every magazine cover he features on and the latest one is no less. The Sacred Games actor who has pushed boundaries with his professional choices has been choosing the road less travelled when it comes to films. Playing roles that are coming-of-age, Saif Ali Khan is neither afraid of experimenting nor does he hesitate to not stick by the usual rules of showbiz. In fact, the man has been paving his way into people’s heart with his age-old romantic charm but in an all-new stance.

In an industry that sticks to tried-and-tested formulae, Saif Ali Khan has time and again taken the road less travelled that has often led to ahead-of-his-time choices, going beyond being the quintessential silver screen Khan.

"Times have changed and we've all grown at the same time, including film-makers. There are a lot of people in the industry who're really enthusiastic about international cinema and keep us abreast. I don't know how to define my learning curve, but as we go along, we improve. I'm constantly trying to learn. It's a fascinating profession and I'm only still scratching the surface. There's so much further to go and so much to do as we develop as a storytelling nation," our March 2020 cover star, Saif Ali Khan says.

And celebrating this art of reinvention Saif Ali Khan got candid about his roles and looked back at his recent choices. Stating that he has been very lucky for the roles he has been offered he said, “A lot of films that I have done, especially in the last few years, have given me creative satisfaction. I’ve always believed that if you chase good work, everything follows. I’ve been more commercial-minded before and now I’m back to chasing the best parts of what I’ve been offered at this age and at this stage of my career.”

In Bollywood, to deviate from the bada purdah means your career has come to a standstill. Or you were getting paid a buttload of money. But our March 2020 cover star, Saif Ali Khan went ahead and portrayed the role of Sartaj Singh with such perfection and elan that now, for a Bollywood star to feature in a Netflix original is an honour.

Apart from films, Saif has been the only A-lister who took the brave step of venturing into the OTT space with amazing shows like Sacred Games and a movie like Laal Kaptaan. Being someone who doesn’t believe in the ‘rat race’ or competition between contemporaries, Saif will continue to enthral the audience with his interesting line up with Dil Bechara, Go Goa Gone Sequel and Bunty Aur Babli 2 coming up.

