Asim Riaz offered to play Salman Khan’s brother in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

Asim Riaz, who ended up as the runner up of Bigg Boss 13, has gained huge popularity from the show. He is probably one of the most talked-about small screen names right now, and we can completely believe that he is receiving plenty of work too.
Asim has already appeared alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in the single titled 'Mere Angne Mein'. Moving on, we hear he has been approached to be a part of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Isn't it huge?
Let's see if he makes it to becoming a hero soon!
Also Read: Sidharth Shukla finds his fights with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai silly now
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply