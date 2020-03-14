Amid Coronavirus outbreak, makers of John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga eye on wrapping the shoot soon

Sanjay Gupta is currently in midst of the last schedule of his Gangster drama, Mumbai Saga, which stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Manjrekar. With only four days left before the film wraps up, the filmmaker is keen on finishing on time, and has ensured all necessary precautions are taken on set.

"We’re ensuring that we don’t take any chances ever since news broke out about a few confirmed cases in the country. We’ve told people not to shake hands and get themselves tested if they have cold, cough or fever. We even have a doctor on location who checks everyone for Covid-19 symptoms the moment they arrive,” informed Gupta.

​Mumbai Saga tells the story of the changing face of Mumbai. Based on events from the 80s and 90s that show how the long skyscrapers and malls replaced the mills in Mumbai and all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

A Gulshan Kumar presentation, Mumbai Saga is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir and Anuradha Gupta.

