The Kapil Sharma Show: Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra was against Esha Deol’s debut in Bollywood

This weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show, The Dream Girl of Bollywood aka Hema Malini would be gracing the show with her presence along with her daughter Esha Deol, who will be debuting as an author. Esha, who has penned the book 'Amma Mia', is all about insights, advice and recipes passed down from one mother to another. Kapil, who is known for his quirky questions and humour, will probe the mother-daughter duo on various aspects of their lives.

When Kapil asked the veteran actor about Esha’s childhood as well as her Bollywood Debut, to which Hema replied, "Esha was interested in extracurricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn’t like her daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that."

She further added, "Later, when Dharamji got to know the type of Nritya(dance) which I do and how people appreciated me and my work, which fortunately made him change his mind and then he accepted her daughters dancing and also Esha’s Bollywood Debut."

Further, in the show, Esha Deol shared anecdotes behind the making of her book and how she invented and discovered different types of recipes at home, which will be helpful for new mothers and she mentioned that it took more than a year to complete the book and she was also pregnant at that time with the second child.

