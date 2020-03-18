The Kapil Sharma Show: Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra was against Esha Deol’s debut in Bollywood

This weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show, The Dream Girl of Bollywood aka Hema Malini would be gracing the show with her presence along with her daughter Esha Deol, who will be debuting as an author. Esha, who has penned the book 'Amma Mia', is all about insights, advice and recipes passed down from one mother to another. Kapil, who is known for his quirky questions and humour, will probe the mother-daughter duo on various aspects of their lives.
She further added, "Later, when Dharamji got to know the type of Nritya(dance) which I do and how people appreciated me and my work, which fortunately made him change his mind and then he accepted her daughters dancing and also Esha’s Bollywood Debut."
ALSO READ: Esha Deol turns author with her debut parenting book Amma Mia
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply