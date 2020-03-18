“We are at our best when we serve others”- Amitabh Bachchan amid Coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood celebrities have been playing an active role in raising awareness at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in the front row. It's been a while since he started sharing crucial preventive measures and also joined hands with UNICEF for an awareness video.

Bachchan has been using his Twitter handle to reach out to as many people as possible. This time, he took to Twitter to share an instance and explain to us what being civilised really meant.

"Years ago, anthropologist Margaret Mead was asked by a student what she considered to be the first sign of civilization in a culture. The student expected Mead to talk about fishhooks or clay pots or grinding stones, " his tweet read.

Bachchan went on to add how the anthoropologist gave an entirely different answer.

"But no. Mead said that the first sign of civilization in an ancient culture was a femur (thighbone) that had been broken and then healed. Mead explained that in the animal kingdom, if you break your leg, you die. You cannot run from danger, get to the river for a drink or hunt for food. You are meat for prowling beasts. No animal survives a broken leg long enough for the bone to heal.

A broken femur that has healed is evidence that someone has taken time to stay with the one who fell, has bound up the wound, has carried the person to safety and has tended the person through recovery. Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts, Mead said," he added.

This example, indeed is a true reflection of what we are going through, and how we can only survive by being compassionate and kind towards others.

"We are at our best when we serve others. Be civilized. be safe .. be cautious .. be in care ," he signed off.

