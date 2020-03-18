Coronavirus Outbreak: Not sure about social distancing? Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will convince you

As the fear of Covid-19 takes over,more and more workplaces are shutting and so are places such as gyms, theatres and swimming pools. Social distancing is one of the primary way-outs of keeping oneself safe. And just in case you aren't getting the importance of staying AWAY from your fellow humans, Varun Dhawan is here to explain.

He shared a video featuring himself and his Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor. In the video, Shraddha tries to fix an electric bulb and gets a shock. Varun comes forward to help her but he also gets the shock the moment he touches her! It is a clear message about how the ongoing pandemic can infect you when you come in touch with a patient.

DONT touch each other. Otherwise you may get a shock #besafe #tbt #socialdistancing

"DONT touch each other. Otherwise you may get a shock #besafe #tbt #socialdistancing," Varun wrote. That's surely a powerful way to put it across! Given that their chemistry in the film was quite electrifying, they've chosen a right theme for the video too…what say?

Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff while Varun recently wrapped the shooting of Coolie No. 1.

