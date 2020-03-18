Akshay Kumar and Nitara become the cutest distractions while Twinkle Khanna tries to work on her book

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have decided to stay indoors as much as possible. During this time, they are getting some free time on their hand to spend some quality time with family and are clearly enjoying their time in. from spending time in their garden to working on her book, Twinkle Khanna has been making the most of this time.

She recently took to Instagram where she shared how Akshay Khanna and Nitara’s chatter kept distracting her from writing the book. She posted an adorable picture with the caption, “Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwritingspotisthebathroom”.

Take a look at it.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently waiting for the new release date of his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif.

