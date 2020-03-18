Arjun Bijlani heads to Lonavala with family for a much needed break

Arjun Bijlani has had quite the busy schedule with the release of his digital show, State Of Siege 26/11. Amidst the halt in the industry due to the Coronavirus outbreak, he has finally had the chance to spend some quality time with his family. The actor took to his Instagram to share a few pictures of his trip to Lonavala.

Sharing adorable pictures with his wife, Neha, and son Ayaan, he looks the happiest when he is with them. With the actors being on their toes constantly, they do not get to take breaks as often as they would like to. So to make the most of this time away, he has decided to spend it away from the city’s commotion. Take a look at their pictures.

Off to lonavala.. so needed this … bye bye mumbai…

