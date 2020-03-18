Parineeti Chopra asks people to be responsible and think about the doctors and medical experts

Parineeti Chopra has never shied away from putting her point of view forth in public and amidst the Coronavirus scare, she clearly was not going to stay behind on urging people to stay indoors and think about others as well. Rightly pointing out that it is convenient for us since we can be on a house arrest, not everybody has that privilege and it includes the medical experts. She even addressed them as the first line of defense like soldiers in a war.

Thanking them for their services, Parineeti Chopra asked people to avoid going out in public places or to go party. She asked people to take lessons from other countries and said that let’s stop putting others at risk too. Making her point clear on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra has surely won a lot of hearts.

Take a look at her post.

Her upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, with Arjun Kapoor, has been delayed due to the pandemic scare.

