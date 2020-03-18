Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja self-quarantine themselves after returning to India

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja usually travel a lot and the couple has recently returned from another international trip from London. Through her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja explained how efficiently the authorities at the airport handled the situation and monitored all the passengers at various checkpoints. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, it is advisable not to travel often and maintain social distancing as much as possible.

In her stories, she revealed that there was no monitoring at the London airport which surprised Anand and her, she later explained how it was effectively practiced when they landed in India and are safe home now. Even though they show no symptoms, they are self-quarantining themselves as a precautionary measure since they live with their parents and grandmother. Sonam Kapoor concluded by saying that it’s important to adhere by the instructions given out by the government.

