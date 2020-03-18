Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja self-quarantine themselves after returning to India

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja usually travel a lot and the couple has recently returned from another international trip from London. Through her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja explained how efficiently the authorities at the airport handled the situation and monitored all the passengers at various checkpoints. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, it is advisable not to travel often and maintain social distancing as much as possible.
Take a look at the video.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Mar 18, 2020 at 3:21am PDT
Also Read: Anil Kapoor posts all of Harper’s Bazaar covers featuring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja because he couldn’t pick a favourite!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply