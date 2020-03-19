Friends reunion delayed at HBO Max amid Coronavirus pandemic

Friends fans will have to wait a little longer for the long-awaited reunion! The highly anticipated Friends reunion was confirmed in February this year. The untitled unscripted special will mark the return of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the celebration for the long-running sitcom.
The Hollywood Reporter stated that the cast was supposed to film their special next week at Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. But, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the production for the same has been postponed until May 2020. The new filming date is yet to be announced.
Variety earlier reported that each cast member will receive $ 2.5 million dollars for being a part of the HBO special.
