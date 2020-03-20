Watch: Akshay Kumar urges everyone to practice social distancing; says winner will be the one who stays put

With the increasing number of positive cases of a novel coronavirus in India, the state government has been requesting people to not step out of the house unless necessary. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states of the country with 52 positive cases and one death due to the virus. The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that they have put a stamp of home self-quarantine on the hands of people who have had a travel history to affected countries or might have come in contact with the affected. However, despite their efforts, people with the stamp have been spotted in public places.

Talking about the same, actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share a video where he is urging everyone to stay home and practice social distancing amidst Coronavirus outbreak. Sharing the two-and-a-half-minute long video, he wrote, “For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us…Say yes to #SocialDistancing please #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome”

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us…Say yes to #SocialDistancing please ???????? #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens on Thursday, March 19, as Coronavirus cases in India increased. Modi announced that there will be a curfew on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm to take tough measures against what he called a growing crisis. Akshay Kumar was one among the several celebrities who welcomed this initiative by the government. Tweeting about the same, he wrote, “An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji…this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing”

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji…this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

