Sanjay Dutt talks about the charm of 80s’ and 90s’ cinema

One knows, one is a living legend when one has a documentary on themselves acted by another great actor. Yes, we are talking about none other than the incredible Sanjay Dutt. The actor has a very busy 2020 ahead of him with a spectacular line up of films set for him with five big-banner films – KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 in the works.

The actor has a nation-wide fan following. He is precious to many. His ardent fan following is colossal and crazing about every step of the actor where he finds himself as a legend and his body of work, an inspiration. The actor has appeared in numerous films spanning across genre, thus time and again proving to us his versatility. Sanjay Dutt has been in the industry for very long time and seen the paradigm shift of the Indian film industry.

When asked what did he miss the most about the ’80s and the ’90s? he said, "Those were very different times. The industry was not as professional as it is today, which has made working today much easier. However, there was a charm then. There was a warmth and camaraderie between people, and we would work on many films just for the relationships we had and not necessarily because of the role or the film. Today, it is rare to see that. There is a strong sense of professionalism now. To sum it up, it was great then and it is great now."

The actor has been effective and efficient in all phases of his career. He has aged like a fine wine, giving us even better characters on-screen as he progresses in the industry. Sanjay Dutt has delivered to us a wide variety of solid characters. Other than his current projects, the superstar will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay S Dutt Productions. The actor who has proven his tenacity with acting is looking forward to a tremendously busy and completely conquering 2020.

