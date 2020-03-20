Coronavirus Outbreak: Rishi Kapoor urges Pakistan PM Imran Khan to take precautions

The world is presently hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, and India is also putting its best foot forward to deal with what can be called the biggest public health crisis of the recent times. At the same time, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is also concerned about neighbouring country Pakistan.

On Twitter, Kapoor urged Pakistan PM Imran Khan to take necessary precautionss. "With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad," it read.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 19, 2020

While the rest of the world is deeply concerned, Pakistan’s 70-year-old president Arif Alvi recently visited Bejing to show solidarity with the Chinese after thousands lost their lives in the pandemic. He was the first state head to do so, ever since the Covid-19 breakout happened.

The country recently recorded its fourth death due to Coronavirus while the total number of cases is 454.

