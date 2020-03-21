Janhvi Kapoor spends time painting during self-quarantine, Khushi Kapoor gets her face painted

Since film productions have been halted till March 31, celebrities are spending quality time with their families amid the coronavirus outbreak. Janhvi Kapoor has been spending time with her sister Khushi Kapoor who recently returned from New York.

Amid self-quarantine, the siblings chose to enjoy painting. The actress shared a photo on Instagram smiling all the way. In another Instagram story, Khushi was seen getting her face painted with cat whiskers and her name on it. "Self isolation productivity ???????????? #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona," Janhvi wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for her next release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress also has other films lined up for release which include Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

View this post on Instagram

Self isolation productivity ???????????? #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Mar 20, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor – "I am the happiest when I am on set"

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results