Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt find a way to spend time with parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan amid Coronavirus scare

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are sister goals! The siblings moved out of their parents’ house a couple of years ago and live together. Since the world is tackling the Coronavirus pandemic, just like everyone else, celebrities have also sell-quarantined themselves and encouraging their fans to do the same!

Shaheen Bhatt turned to her Instagram on Friday night share a picture of how she and Alia were catching up with their parents during the quarantine and staying connected to Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. "We can't always be in the same room but we can still be together," Soni captioned the photo of their Facetime call.

Earlier this week, Alia took to her Instagram to share an image of a book, and wrote, “stay home & …. finish a book.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a couple of projects including Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht, and Arunima Sinha biopic.

