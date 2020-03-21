Watch: Salman Khan and nephew Ahil go hunting for fruits across the farm

Like most other Bollywood stars, Salman Khan is self-quarantined as well. He earlier shared a video on Instagram, where you see him painting something while humming 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. At the end, it turned out to be a beautiful piece of art. Looks like the superstar is using this time to do what he loves and is also spending some quality time with the family.

In a video, we can Salman taking nephew Ahil across their farm as they pick some fresh fruits. The little one is visibly finding it great joy to plaque fruits directly from the tree! Watch the video below.

Salman's sister and Ahil's mother Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to her second child, daughter Aayat a few months back. We can't wait for her to grow up and join Salman and Ahil in all the adventures!

The actor has been working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the team was supposed to travel to Thailand for a schedule. However, with the dreadful Covid-19 outbreak, the schedule was called off and the said portions will be filmed in Mumbai.

