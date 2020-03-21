Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Amitabh Bachchan urges all to observe Janta Curfew on Sunday

A few days ago, while addressing the nation in his speech on the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the country to go on a complete lock-down this Sunday. He also urged that sharp at 5 PM, citizens should clap from their windows, balconies or terrace as a gesture to thank workers of all essential services who keep us going at such difficult times. This garnered support from all across Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan has now taken to Twitter to encourage everyone to join in.

“Kal sara desh #jantacurfew me rahega, mai bhi ise manyata dunga aur kal March 22 ko shaam 5 baje Apne khidki darwaze balcony chhat par khada hokar taali, ghanti shankjh bajakar un sab ka samman karunga jo niswarth kathin parishtitiyo mein bhi mahatwapoorna sewaaon ko poora karne mein katryarat hain. (The country will be observe janta curfew tomorrow and I will also join. I will pay my respects to those who are fighting all odds to ensure services for us even in these tough times)," his tweet read.

T 3477 – कल सारा देश #JanataCurfew में रहेगा ! मैं इसे मान्यता दूँगा , और कल 22 March , 5 pm अपने खिड़की, दरवाज़े, बाल्कनी, छत पर खड़ा होकर, ताली, घंटी, शंख बजा कर उन सब का सम्मान करूँगा जो निस्वार्थ , कठिन परिस्थितियों में भी महत्वपूर्ण सेवायों को पूरा करने में कार्यरत हैं । pic.twitter.com/BPIOdCsNCY

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2020

Bachchan's Sunday rituals, wherein fans would gather outside his house and he would come out to greet them, were earlier called off for the time being as social distancing is one of the key ways to keep oneself safe from Covid-19.

The megastar has been pro-active in raising awareness regarding the Coronavirus pandemic and also shot an awareness video in association with UNICEF.

