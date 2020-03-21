Panic takes over Lucknow bank after branch manager’s meeting with Covid-19 infected Kanika Kapoor

A day back, singer Kanika Kapoor who returned to Lucknow from London recently, tested positive for Covid-19. Kanika, who allegedly met numerous people and also threw a party post her return, has landed amid sheer controversy as netizens continue to slam her for her negligence. Meanwhile, employees of a Lucknow bank have been panicking too.

As per a report, Manoj Kunar, who heads the Latush Red branch of Bank of Baroda in the city, made a visit to Kanika's residence two days back, and spent about half an hour there. The branch employees, upon knowing that their head met a person with Covid-19 are understandably worried. Reportedly, Kumar was asked to go on isolation repeatedly but has refused.

Earlier, the city's Sarojini Nagar police station registered an FIR against Kanika for negligence. Reports suggest that a fresh FIR has been now filed against her in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Kanika is said to have hosted a party that had several high profile politicians in attendance as well. Rajasthan's former CM Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, among them are quarantined at present.

