Alaya F posts a throwback video of practicing Kathak and we’re floored!

Alaya F has been making heads turn with just her debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. The headstrong star kid is all about confidence and sheer beauty who knows how to handle herself in the industry. We’re all aware of how great a dancer Alaya F is but for the uninitiated, she has also been learning Kathak.

She took to her Instagram to share a throwback video of trying her hand at doing a classic move from the traditional dance form, chakkar. While she still has to work on the details, her attempt has stolen our hearts. She posted the video with the caption, “Hopefully when I’m able to go back to Kathak class I’ll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here’s this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds????”

Take a look at the video.

She will next be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Stree Rog Vibhag and another untitled project under Puja Entertainment’s banner.

