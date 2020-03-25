Asim Riaz’s gesture towards a small kid will make your heart soar in happiness

Asim Riaz has gained immense popularity since his appearance on Bigg Boss 13. The fans have been rooting for him since day one and he has not let them down. After garnering all the love and appreciation on the reality show, the star moved on to his first music video with Jacqueline Fernandez and the fans have also seen him with his ladylove, Himanshi Khurana, in the next.

While the couple is very active on social media, Himanshi makes sure to share videos and pictures that Asim misses out on. She recently posted a video where Asim is seen helping a kid selling balloons. The kid asks him for food and Asim gladly obliges, asks him to wait by the restaurant nearby. Take a look at the video and it will fill your heart with joy!

Spread love ???? pic.twitter.com/1Zo0ODdvSH

— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 23, 2020

Just when we thought Asim couldn’t get cuter, he goes ahead to do this sweet gesture.

Also Read: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana share an intense eye lock in the latest picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results