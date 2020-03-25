Kiara Advani makes interesting confession that she has gone bare-back horse riding in the Caribbean

The year 2019 has been a big year for Kiara Advani who starred in two blockbusters back to back – Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Both films got her more opportunities. This year, she is supposed to be part of four movies. Meanwhile, the actress has taken over the April issue of Cosmopolitan magazine where she has made some interesting revelations.

When asked during the magazine profile interview, what has been the wildest thing she has done, she said, “The wildest thing I have ever done is go bare-back horse riding in the Caribbean. It was literally like swimming with the horses, and was the most exhilarating experience of my life!”

When asked what has been in the best love advice she has received from someone, she further said, “The best love advice I have ever gotten is from the movies, of course! You know, if he makes you go weak in the knees and leaves you with that big smile on your face, and the world feels like it's spinning…then you know you are in love!”

On the work front, Kiara Advani has an array of projects in the coming months if the films hit screens on schedule which seems unlikely considering the current coronavirus crisis. She will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Dostana 2, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani receives praise from Hrithik Roshan for her performance in Guilty

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results