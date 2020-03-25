Pee-wee Herman Will Never Get Old!

Hollywood celebrities are NOT happy since most of the plastic surgery offices have closed down for nonessential procedures due to coronavirus. Social isolation would be the perfect time to recover from a facelift! There are some nurses making house calls with injectibles, but no liposuction or nose jobs are happening. Maybe Paul Reubens could offer some inspiration – for his last Pee-wee Herman movie, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday in 2016, Paul wanted to look younger without surgery, so he used the tape technique you can see above.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results