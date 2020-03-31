Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus for the fourth time, leaving the family extremely worried

It was recently reported that Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for Coronavirus after her return from London to Lucknow. The coveted singer was slammed soon after people found out that she threw multiple parties in a five-star hotel before getting herself checked. She has also been booked under various IPC sections for her negligence. Just a few days ago, the singer tested positive for the virus for the third time and now, has tested positive for the fourth time.
Well, there’s no other option for the family members and Kanika herself to wait and pray.
