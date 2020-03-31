Rohit Shetty donates Rs. 51 lakhs towards FWICE for the daily wagers

In the fight against COVID-19, the country is under lockdown putting a halt on all shooting and other work in the entertainment industry. The lockdown has drastically affected a lot of daily wagers in the entertainment industry.

To support them, the Federation of Western India Cinema Employees has started a fund to support the daily wagers. Rohit Shetty, who is known for his philanthropy, has made a donation of 51 lakhs towards FWICE for the welfare of the daily wager.

Ashoke Pandit who is the President of IFTDA took to social media to shared a note of appreciation for Rohit Shetty's support.

Thank U #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring. #FWICEFightsCorona

— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 31, 2020

On the work front, Rohit Shetty will next be releasing his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar as a cop. The film was slated to release on March 24 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in guest appearances.

