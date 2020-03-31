Asim Riaz has the perfect response to all the people who said that he would be nothing

Asim Riaz was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Though he did not win the trophy, he did win many hearts with several people still believing that he truly deserved to win the show.

Recently Asim Riaz took to Twitter to share a few shots of himself from the show. Along with the pictures, he wrote a heartfelt message to all those who underestimated him and said that he would be nothing. "I dreamed it all ever since I was young, they said I wouldn’t be nothing, now they always say CONGRATULATIONS work so hard forgot how to vacation, they Ain’t never had the dedication, people Hatin”, Say we changed and look WE MADE IT..!!! #believeinyourself #doyourbest #doyourthing #focus #patience #consistency," Asim captioned the pictures.

On the show, Asim had expressed that he is a big fan of WWE wrestler John Cena. In fact, he became so popular he got a shoutout on social media from John Cena. He also got a shoutout from the official Twitter handle of the movie Fast and Furious.

Meanwhile, Asim was last seen in a music video 'Kalla Sohna Nai', also featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. He also recently featured opposite Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a recreated version of the song 'Mere Angne Mein'.

